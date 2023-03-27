Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US issuing new childcare guidance for semiconductor chips subsidy program
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US issuing new childcare guidance for semiconductor chips subsidy program

US issuing new childcare guidance for semiconductor chips subsidy program

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (not pictured) hold a virtual meeting with business leaders and state governors to discuss supply chain problems, particularly addressing semiconductor chips, on the White House campus in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

27 Mar 2023 10:17PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Biden administration on Monday will release new guidance for its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program detailing how companies seeking major awards must provide affordable high-quality childcare.

The Commerce Department plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25 per cent investment tax credit for building chip plants, estimated to be worth $24 billion. The workforce guidance document seen by Reuters says the Commerce Department is "not requiring or expecting applicants to provide free care" but adds applicants seeking funding "should strongly consider defraying the price of care such that it is within reach for low- and medium-income households."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.