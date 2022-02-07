Logo
Japan, US to announce deal to restrict Trump-era steel tariffs: Bloomberg
Japan, US to announce deal to restrict Trump-era steel tariffs: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A worker stands near steel coils and steel rods at a steel collection facility in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2015. Japanese steelmakers are facing a supply glut, weak orders for drill pipe due to slumping oil prices, and softer-than-expected domestic demand, battering profits and output. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

07 Feb 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:47PM)
The United States and Japan will announce a deal on Monday to restrict tariffs imposed on Japanese steel under former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Washington will suspend the 25 per cent levy on incoming steel imports from Japan up to a certain threshold, with anything above that still subject to additional charges, the report added.

The deal does not cover aluminum imports, which remain subject to a 10 per cent tariff, according to the report.

Last month, Japan's ambassador to Washington said that negotiations between Japan and the United States over US steel and aluminium tariffs were "robust".

The quota agreement between the US and the European Union that is now allowing some steel and aluminium into the United States duty free was a template for the US-Japan talks, Ambassador Koji Tomita said late in January.

Source: Reuters

