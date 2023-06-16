US judge considers whether Terraform Labs' cryptocurrencies were securities

A US judge considered whether the digital assets created by Terraform Labs were securities at a hearing on Thursday (Jun 15), a question central to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s fraud case against the company and its founder Do Kwon.

Kwon and Terraform Labs were behind two cryptocurrencies whose implosion roiled crypto markets around the world last year. They have asked US District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan to dismiss the SEC's case alleging they defrauded investors and sold billions of dollars in digital assets that were unregistered securities.

TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin supposed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the US dollar, derived its value through another paired token called Luna.

Both tokens lost nearly all their value when TerraUSD, also known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 dollar peg in May 2022. Prior to its collapse on May 9, TerraUSD had a market cap of more than US$18.5 billion and was the 10th-largest cryptocurrency.

According to the SEC's complaint, Terraform Labs and Kwon misled investors about the stability of UST, and claimed that the firm's crypto tokens would increase in value.