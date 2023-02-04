Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US federal judge denies US FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US federal judge denies US FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker

US federal judge denies US FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

04 Feb 2023 11:02AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A U.S. judge issued a public ruling on Friday evening that denies a request by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop a plan by Meta Platforms Inc to buy virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, nixing regulators' attempt to block the deal over concerns it would reduce competition in a new market.

The ruling had been issued in a sealed form earlier this week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.