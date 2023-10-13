US judge questions Montana state TikTok ban

WASHINGTON : A U.S. judge questioned Montana's first-of-its kind state ban on the use of short video sharing app TikTok hearing arguments on a legal challenge before it is set to take effect on Jan. 1.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy, considering a court challenge from TikTok and users, on Thursday questioned the state attorney general's office at a hearing the state's ban approved by the legislature. He noted that no other state has followed suit to ban TikTok. "Does that seem a little strange to you?" Molloy asked at the hearing.