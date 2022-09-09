Logo
US judge rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit over leaks to analysts
FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is seen in a store window, as airports around the country are awaiting for Verizon and AT&T to rollout their 5G technology, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

09 Sep 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 01:22AM)
NEW YORK : A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected AT&T Inc's bid to dismiss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing it of giving some Wall Street analysts nonpublic information about the phone company's forthcoming financial results in early 2016.

In a 129-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said he found "formidable" evidence that AT&T investor relations executives selectively fed material nonpublic information to analysts, and did so with an intent to defraud.

Source: Reuters

