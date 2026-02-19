US judge rejects Live Nation bid to dismiss antitrust lawsuit over ticket pricing

NEW YORK, Feb 18 : A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Live Nation Entertainment's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the federal government and many U.S. states accusing the company of violating antitrust law by trying to dominate the live concert industry and inflate prices.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian cleared the way for a trial in Manhattan federal court, with jury selection scheduled to begin on March 2.

Shares of Live Nation fell 3.3 per cent in after-hours trading following the decision.

Live Nation and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While dismissing some claims, Subramanian said three sets of claims will proceed to trial.

He said these include federal and state claims related to the market for large amphitheaters, the so-called venue-facing ticketing market where Live Nation's Ticketmaster unit is accused of exercising monopoly power, and state claims that are not subject to dismissal based on how federal claims are resolved.