US judge rules Apple Watch infringed Masimo's pulse oximeter patent

:A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp's pulse oximeter patents by importing and selling certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, Masimo said on Tuesday.

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) will now consider whether to implement an import ban on these Apple Watches, the medical device maker said.

"We respectfully disagree with today’s decision, and look forward to a full review by the Commission," Apple said in a statement.