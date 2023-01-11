Logo
US judge rules Apple Watch infringed Masimo's pulse oximeter patent
US judge rules Apple Watch infringed Masimo's pulse oximeter patent

FILE PHOTO: An Apple Store employee shows the new Series 5 Apple Watch during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

11 Jan 2023 09:55AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 11:59AM)
:A U.S. judge ruled that Apple had infringed on one of Masimo Corp's pulse oximeter patents by importing and selling certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, Masimo said on Tuesday.

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) will now consider whether to implement an import ban on these Apple Watches, the medical device maker said.

"We respectfully disagree with today’s decision, and look forward to a full review by the Commission," Apple said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

