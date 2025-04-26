US judge sets May 2 hearing to discuss remedies in Google digital ads lawsuit

A U.S. judge has set a May 2 hearing to discuss remedies the U.S. Justice Department and a group of states might ask the court to impose on Google after it ruled the Alphabet unit illegally dominates two markets for online advertising technology.

In an order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in the Alexandria, Virginia federal court set the hearing to get an early and broad sense from the Justice Department and states about the remedies that could be at issue, before embarking on a narrowly focused path.

The hearing will come after Brinkema in a blockbuster order on April 17 found Google liable for "willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power" in markets for publisher ad servers and the market for ad exchanges which sit between buyers and sellers.