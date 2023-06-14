US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision

WASHINGTON: A US judge late on Tuesday (Jun 13) granted the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request to temporarily block Microsoft's acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard and set a hearing next week.

US District Judge Edward Davila scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction for Jun 22 to Jun 23 in San Francisco. Without a court order, Microsoft could have closed on the US$69 billion deal as early as Friday.

Davila said the temporary restraining order "is necessary to maintain the status quo while the complaint is pending (and) preserve this court’s ability to order effective relief in the event it determines a preliminary injunction is warranted and preserve the FTC’s ability to obtain an effective permanent remedy in the event that it prevails in its pending administrative proceeding".

Microsoft and Activision must submit legal arguments opposing a preliminary injunction by Jun 16; the FTC must reply on Jun 20.

Microsoft and Activision did not immediately comment. The FTC declined comment.