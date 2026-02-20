US judge upholds $243 million verdict against Tesla over fatal Autopilot crash

Feb 20 : A federal judge rejected Tesla's request to overturn a $243 million jury verdict over the 2019 crash of an Autopilot-equipped Model S, which killed a 22-year-old woman and severely injured her boyfriend.

In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami said the evidence at trial "more than supported" the August 2025 verdict, and Tesla raised no new arguments to set the verdict aside.

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is expected to appeal. Its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case arose from an April 25, 2019, incident in Key Largo, Florida, in which George McGee drove his 2019 Model S through an intersection at about 62 mph (100 kph) while he bent to look for his phone, which he had dropped.

McGee crashed into Naibel Benavides Leon and Dillon Angulo's SUV, which was parked on a shoulder and which they stood beside.

Jurors found Tesla 33 per cent responsible for the crash. They awarded compensatory damages of $19.5 million to Benavides' estate and $23.1 million to Angulo, plus $200 million of punitive damages to be split between them. McGee previously settled with the plaintiffs.

The verdict was the first from a federal jury concerning a fatal accident involving Autopilot.

In seeking a reversal, Tesla said McGee deserved sole blame for the crash, his Model S wasn't defective, and the verdict defied common sense.

Tesla said automakers "do not insure the world against harms caused by reckless drivers," and punitive damages should be zero because it did not exhibit "reckless disregard for human life" under Florida law.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesla has faced many similar lawsuits over its vehicles' self-driving capabilities, but they have been resolved or dismissed without going to trial.

Musk, the world's richest person, has long touted Tesla as a leader in autonomous driving for private vehicles and robotaxis.