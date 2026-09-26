US jury says Apple owes record $5.7 billion in haptic technology patent case

Sept 26 : A US jury ruled that Apple owes San Diego-based Taction more than $5.7 billion for using its patented technology to power the haptic feedback in iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple said it would appeal the country's largest such verdict to date.

• The jury said on Friday that Apple's Taptic Engine, which creates tapping vibrations, infringed two Taction patents

• "Apple's Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction's technology, which Taction's own testing of Apple's products confirmed during trial," Apple said in response

• "Apple does not use Taction's technology, and we will appeal," it added in a statement

• "We're happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights," said Taction attorney Lance Yang.

• Taction, which uses its technology in headphones and gaming headsets, filed the lawsuit in 2021

• Apple denied the allegations and said the patents were invalid

• The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived the case last year after a San Diego federal judge ruled in 2023 that Apple did not infringe the patents