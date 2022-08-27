Logo
US Justice Department in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple -Politico
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company's 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

27 Aug 2022 01:29AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2022 01:51AM)
WASHINGTON :The U.S. Justice Department is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc, Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Politico reported the Justice Department has not made a decision whether to sue Apple, but the department’s antitrust division hopes to file suit by the end of the year.

Reuters reported previously that the Justice Department opened an antitrust probe into Apple in 2019.

Source: Reuters

