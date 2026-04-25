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US Justice Department intervenes in xAI challenge to Colorado tech law
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US Justice Department intervenes in xAI challenge to Colorado tech law

US Justice Department intervenes in xAI challenge to Colorado tech law

xAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Apr 2026 12:02AM
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April 24 : The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it intervened in a lawsuit by xAI challenging Colorado's 'algorithmic discrimination' law.

Source: Reuters
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