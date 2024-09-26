US Justice Department probes Super Micro Computer, WSJ reports

:The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Super Micro Computer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, sending the AI server maker's shares down about 5 per cent.

Super Micro Computer had earlier this month denied claims made in a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research, saying it contained "false or inaccurate statements" about the server maker.

Hindenburg in August disclosed a short position in Super Micro and alleged "accounting manipulation" at the company, citing evidence of undisclosed related-party transactions and failure to abide by export controls, among other issues.

Super Micro did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.