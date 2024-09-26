Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Justice Department probes Super Micro Computer, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Justice Department probes Super Micro Computer, WSJ reports

US Justice Department probes Super Micro Computer, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Super Micro Computer are pictured at COMPUTEX Taipei, one of the world's largest computer and technology trade shows, in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

26 Sep 2024 11:01PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2024 11:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Super Micro Computer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, sending the AI server maker's shares down about 5 per cent.

Super Micro Computer had earlier this month denied claims made in a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research, saying it contained "false or inaccurate statements" about the server maker.

Hindenburg in August disclosed a short position in Super Micro and alleged "accounting manipulation" at the company, citing evidence of undisclosed related-party transactions and failure to abide by export controls, among other issues.

Super Micro did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement