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US launches new Chinese tech crackdown, will ban some imports
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US launches new Chinese tech crackdown, will ban some imports

US launches new Chinese tech crackdown, will ban some imports

United States Federal Communications Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Jun 2026 04:39AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2026 04:44AM)
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WASHINGTON, June 26 : The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday said it will ban the import of equipment from a group of Chinese manufacturers, the latest move by Washington to crack down on Chinese-made electronic gear.

The FCC in 2022 previously barred approvals of new models of telecommunications and video surveillance equipment made by Huawei, ZTE Hytera Hikvision and Dahua after adding them to a list of companies posing U.S. ​national security risks.

The ban will take effect in July.

Source: Reuters
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