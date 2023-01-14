Logo
Business

US lawmakers call FAA outage 'unacceptable,' demand fix plan
Business

FILE PHOTO: Passengers exit a bus at Terminal 2 as they wait for the resumption of flights at O'Hare International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to suspend all domestic departures due to a disruption in the system, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past the U.S. Capitol building at sunset as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reconvenes on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
14 Jan 2023 07:44AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 07:57AM)
WASHINGTON : A group of more than 120 U.S. lawmakers told the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) its computer outage Wednesday that disrupted 11,000 flights is "completely unacceptable" and demanded the agency explain how it will avoid future incidents.

House Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves and the top Democrat on the panel Rick Larsen said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the panel intends to "conduct vigorous oversight of the Department of Transportation’s plan to prevent these disruptions from occurring again."

Lawmakers want details of what went wrong with a pilot messaging database that led to the first nationwide grounding of departing flights since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. They want Buttigieg to provide an "estimated cost to commercial airlines and passengers due to the delays resulting from the outage."

Source: Reuters

