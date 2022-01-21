Logo
US lawmakers call Tesla expansion in Xinjiang 'misguided'
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car at Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

21 Jan 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 01:23AM)
WASHINGTON : Two U.S. House lawmakers who head subcommittees on oversight and trade criticized Tesla's recent expansion in Xinjiang China.

"Your misguided expansion into the Xinjiang Uyghur

Autonomous Region sets a poor example and further empowers the (Chinese government)," said Democrats Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer in a letter to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Tesla announced recently it opened a showroom in Xinjiang, the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region where detention camps have drawn heavy criticism.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

