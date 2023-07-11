Logo
US lawmakers considering changes to TikTok bill -senator
US lawmakers considering changes to TikTok bill -senator

U.S. flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Jul 2023 06:39AM
ARLINGTON, Virginia : The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee who has cosponsored legislation to give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned TikTok said on Monday that lawmakers are considering changes to address concerns about the proposal.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner told Reuters that aggressive lobbying by TikTok against the Restrict Act "slowed a bit of our momentum" after it was introduced in March. Warner said lawmakers have "a proposal on a series of amendments to make it explicitly clear" and address criticisms, including that individual Americans could be impacted or that the bill represents a broad expansion of government power.

Source: Reuters

