Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to address social media addiction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to address social media addiction

US lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to address social media addiction

Social media logos are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters|/Dado Ruvic)

11 Feb 2022 07:13AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 07:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Cynthia Lummis, a Republican, introduced a bill aimed at addressing addiction to social media platforms like Meta Platform's Facebook or Twitter.

A Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, made a big splash last year with documents showing that subsidiary Instagram was harmful to teenagers while others have alleged that social media platforms spread dangerous misinformation about coronavirus and the vaccines to prevent it, among other ills.

Under the bill, the National Science Foundation and National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine would do a study into potential interventions that Facebook or others could use to address problems of social media addiction, Klobuchar's office said in a release on Thursday (Feb 10).

The Federal Trade Commission would create rules based on the findings, and hold the platforms accountable if they do not comply, the release said.

"For too long, tech companies have said 'Trust us, we've got this'. But we know that social media platforms have repeatedly put profits over people, with algorithms pushing dangerous content that hooks users and spreads misinformation. This bill will help address these practices," said Klobuchar in a statement.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook declined to comment but pointed to a blog post in December that said it would implement new tools for Instagram that would, for example, stop people from tagging teens who do not follow them or to take a break from the screen.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

social media

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us