US lawmakers urge Trump to consider new curbs on Nvidia chips used by China's Deepseek

WASHINGTON: Two US Congress members are calling on President Donald Trump's administration to consider restricting the export of artificial intelligence chips made by Nvidia, alleging Chinese AI firm DeepSeek has relied on them.

Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, who lead the House Select Committee on China, asked for the move as part of a Commerce and State Department-led review ordered by Trump to scrutinise the US export control system in light of "developments involving strategic adversaries".

"We ask that as part of this review, you consider the potential national security benefits of placing an export control on Nvidia’s H20 and chips of similar sophistication," they wrote in a letter dated Wednesday (Jan 29) and addressed to National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

In the letter, released on Thursday, they alleged that a sophisticated AI model recently released by DeepSeek made "extensive use" of Nvidia’s H20 chip, which is currently outside the scope of US export controls.

The letter is a sign of growing concern in Washington about China's rapid advances in AI after DeepSeek said its free AI assistant launched last week uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent players' models, possibly marking a turning point in the level of investment needed for AI.