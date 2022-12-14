Logo
US lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Dec 2022 12:53AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 01:02AM)
WASHINGTON: Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner Bytedance Ltd amid US fears the app could be used to spy on or censure Americans.

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release.

A companion bill in the US House of Representatives is sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Bytedane did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

