US lawmakers to press automakers to cut reliance on China over supply chains: Bloomberg
20 Jun 2023 02:23AM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 02:50AM)
WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers will travel to Detroit on Tuesday to press the heads of automakers Ford Motor and General Motors to slash reliance on China over supply chains, particularly when it comes to electric vehicle batteries, Bloomberg reported.

The four lawmakers - Republicans Mike Gallagher and John Moolenaar, and Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Haley Stevens - are part of the newly formed House of Representatives China Select Committee.

They will argue that dependence on China over supply chains undercuts US firms, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter, adding the lawmakers would meet Ford CEO Jim Farley and GM CEO Mary Barra, among other executives.

The House panel did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

The attempt by the lawmakers would come after a rare visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials, with both countries agreeing on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry to avoid escalation and conflict.

Source: Reuters

