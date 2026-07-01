US lifts export controls on Anthropic's Fable, Mythos AI models

June 30 : Anthropic said on Tuesday that the U.S. Commerce Department has lifted export controls on its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models, less than three weeks after the company was ordered to suspend access to its most advanced AI models over national security risks.

"We'll begin restoring access tomorrow," Anthropic said in a statement on X.

Anthropic abruptly disabled its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models following the export-control order on June 12. On Friday, Anthropic said the U.S. government had allowed it to release its Claude Mythos 5 artificial intelligence model to some "trusted" U.S. organizations, partially reversing the order.

"Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyze and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America's leadership in AI," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a post on X.

Washington has stepped up oversight of new model releases to identify potential threats posed by advanced AI models that are driving the AI boom and major capital investments. But the government's vetting of which companies can gain access to these models has drawn criticism.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said last week on X that extensive safety testing "is not a bad idea. I just don't like the idea of the government picking the customers."

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI delayed a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the U.S. government's request, limiting its access to a small group of vetted partners.