US -listed China Online Education's 51talk asked to carry out rectifications

HONG KONG : U.S.-listed China Online Education Group's English learning unit 51talk was asked to carry out rectifications, the education commission of China's capital city Beijing said in a statement on Wednesday.

51talk broke rules by offering classes on public holidays and during the summer vacation, and by selling training courses conducted by overseas nationals, Beijing Municipal Education Commission said in the statement.

China has ramped up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring including banning private tutors from giving classes online.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Colin Qian. Editing by Jane Merriman)