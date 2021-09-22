Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US -listed China Online Education's 51talk asked to carry out rectifications
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US -listed China Online Education's 51talk asked to carry out rectifications

22 Sep 2021 10:19PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 10:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : U.S.-listed China Online Education Group's English learning unit 51talk was asked to carry out rectifications, the education commission of China's capital city Beijing said in a statement on Wednesday.

51talk broke rules by offering classes on public holidays and during the summer vacation, and by selling training courses conducted by overseas nationals, Beijing Municipal Education Commission said in the statement.

China has ramped up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring including banning private tutors from giving classes online.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Colin Qian. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us