Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US lodges third labour complaint in Mexico, on behalf of Panasonic workers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US lodges third labour complaint in Mexico, on behalf of Panasonic workers

US lodges third labour complaint in Mexico, on behalf of Panasonic workers

A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, Oct 2, 2017. (File photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

19 May 2022 05:38AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 07:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: US labour officials on Wednesday (May 18) asked Mexico to probe whether workers at a Panasonic auto parts factory were denied their rights, marking the third US labour complaint under a new trade deal that aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.

The request from the US Trade Representative (USTR) follows a petition from a Mexican union asking the US government to probe a Panasonic plant in the northern border city of Reynosa, alleging violations of the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a letter to Mexico's Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier that the agency was concerned workers at Panasonic Automotive Systems de Mexico were being denied rights to free association and collective bargaining, in breach of the USMCA.

Panasonic of North America said it "respects and supports" those rights and that it did not believe they had been denied. The unit of the Japanese conglomerate added it would cooperate with Mexican authorities.

Tai noted that previous USMCA labor complaints - one targeting automaker General Motors and another against auto parts plant Tridonex - led to worker benefits.

The US government reached agreements with both companies without imposing USMCA sanctions, which can include revoking tariff-free status.

"When concerns arise, we will work swiftly to stand up for workers on both sides of the border," Tai said in a statement.

The Mexican government has 10 days to decide whether to conduct a review. The economy and labor ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

The Mexican union that requested the inquiry, SNITIS, accused Panasonic of signing a union contract behind workers' backs and of firing several dozen employees who protested. Days after submitting the petition last month, SNITIS won a sweeping vote to become the plant's new labor representation.

US Representative Bill Pascrell, a Democrat, called for Panasonic to enter negotiations with SNITIS in good faith, and applauded the USTR complaint.

"Improving labor conditions is absolutely needed to ensure jobs here at home are not being undermined," he said.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Panasonic

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us