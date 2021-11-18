Logo
US, Malaysia agree to transparency in semiconductor, manufacturing supply chains
Business

US, Malaysia agree to transparency in semiconductor, manufacturing supply chains

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductors are pictured at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

18 Nov 2021 01:44PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 01:41PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : The United States and Malaysia plan to collaborate with industry partners on improving transparency, security and resilience in the semiconductor and manufacturing supply chains, the two countries said on Thursday.

They intend to begin negotiations on a memorandum of cooperation and plan to sign the deal by early 2022, said a joint statement from Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

