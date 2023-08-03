Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US man pleads guilty to laundering crypto stolen from Bitfinex hack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US man pleads guilty to laundering crypto stolen from Bitfinex hack

US man pleads guilty to laundering crypto stolen from Bitfinex hack

Photo illustration of Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange website taken September 27, 2017. Picture taken September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Aug 2023 11:28PM (Updated: 04 Aug 2023 12:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : A New York technology entrepreneur pleaded guilty on Thursday to laundering funds stolen from Bitfinex, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, with his wife, an online rapper, expected to follow.

Ilya Lichtenstein entered his plea at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington.

His wife Heather Morgan, who used the hip-hop alias "Razzklekhan" to promote her music, is expected to enter her own plea later on Thursday. She faces an additional count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Lichtenstein and Morgan had been arrested in February 2022on charges of laundering more than 100,000 bitcoin that was stolen after a hacker attacked Bitfinex in 2016.

The bitcoin was worth $71 million at the time, but had appreciated to more than $4.5 billion by the time of their arrests.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the time that the $3.6 billion in assets that prosecutors recovered from the couple was the biggest financial seizure in U.S. Department of Justice history.

Prosecutors want the couple to forfeit $3 billion. A docket entry in late July shows that Lichtenstein and Morgan reached their plea deal with the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.