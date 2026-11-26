Nov 26 : US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it was considering a possible all-cash offer for Imperial Brands and was in talks with another party over part of the British company's business, as Japan Tobacco also was reported to be weighing a bid.

Shares in London-listed Imperial Brands soared as much as 17.6 per cent to 3,562 pence, giving it a market capitalisation of £26.77 billion ($35.07 billion).

Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that Japan Tobacco is evaluating a potential acquisition of Imperial Brands, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal comes as the tobacco industry grapples with long-term declines in smoking - its core profit driver - and challenges in building up new revenue streams from alternatives like vapes.

Last week, Imperial Brands, which makes Winston cigarettes, announced plans to cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce, as it tightens its grip on costs amid falling cigarette volumes and rising competition.

An Imperial spokesperson did not respond to questions on Altria's statement, earlier saying it would never comment on rumour or speculation. Japan Tobacco declined to comment on the report.

IMPERIAL PRIZE

For any buyer, Imperial offers tobacco brands well-known across Europe and the United States, with its portfolio including labels like Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool menthol cigarettes sold in more than 100 markets.

A potential deal could mark a return to international cigarette sales for Altria, two decades after it spun off its international division to focus on the United States. That move created Philip Morris International. Altria has not sold cigarettes outside the US since, though it has begun expanding internationally in newer products like nicotine pouches.

Altria has a market value of $126.89 billion, while Japan Tobacco, which sells brands including Camel and Benson & Hedges in more than 130 markets, is valued at roughly $69.45 billion.

A deal for Imperial Brands would rank among the largest recent acquisitions of a British company by an overseas buyer. London-listed firms have become attractive acquisition targets in recent years due to depressed valuations compared to their rivals listed on other European or US exchanges.

Imperial Brands trades at just 8.3 times forward earnings compared with 12.6 times for Altria and 17.7 times for Japan Tobacco, LSEG data showed.

The megadeal adds to this year's global M&A haul, which has been expected by bankers to rival the record-breaking 2021 total even after a pullback in dealmaking in the wake of rising rates.

SEARCHING FOR GROWTH

Japan Tobacco, Altria and Imperial Brands have all lagged behind rivals such as Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco in building newer product lines, with past efforts by Altria and Imperial to expand beyond traditional tobacco yielding mixed results.

Altria and Japan Tobacco already have ties, having launched a joint venture in 2022 to expand in smoke-free products.

"A joint bid for Imperial from Altria (only present in North America) and Japan Tobacco would neatly swerve anti-trust objections to a possible takeover of Imperial Brands," RBC Capital Markets analyst James Edwardes Jones said in a note.

Altria said it was also in discussions with an unnamed third party for a part of Imperial Brands' business, although no agreement had yet been reached.

Bloomberg News said the Japanese group has been speaking with advisers as it weighs a possible transaction, adding that JT has considered teaming up with a partner to buy Imperial and then split up the British company's assets in different parts of the world.

Under UK takeover rules, Altria has until December 24 to make a firm offer for Imperial Brands or walk away.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)