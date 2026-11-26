Nov 26 : US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a deal involving part of the British tobacco group's business with another party, while Japan Tobacco was also reported to be weighing a bid.

The moves potentially set the stage for one of the largest deals in tobacco industry history, combining three companies that together account for a significant share of the global cigarette market.

Shares in London-listed Imperial jumped 13.8 per cent to 3,449 pence, giving it a market value of £25.90 billion ($33.93 billion).

Depending on the structure of the deal, Altria could overtake British American Tobacco as the world's second-most valuable listed tobacco company, behind US Philip Morris International.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday that Japan Tobacco was evaluating a potential acquisition of Imperial Brands, possibly with a partner, splitting up its assets around the world, citing people familiar with the matter.

Analysts said a joint US-Japanese takeover could swerve antitrust objections and solve strategic challenges.

The potential deal reflects mounting pressure on cigarette makers to find new growth avenues as smoking rates fall, and some struggle to compensate with newer nicotine products.

Imperial said it had not had any discussions with, or received any approach from, Altria or a third party. "The Board is clear in its duty of aiming to maximise shareholder value and will consider any proposal, should one be made," it said in a statement.

Japan Tobacco declined to comment on Bloomberg's report.

IMPERIAL'S APPEAL TO BUYERS

Imperial would give any buyer a portfolio of established cigarette brands spanning Europe and the United States, including Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool, sold in more than 100 markets.

A deal could mark a return to international cigarette sales for Altria, two decades after it spun off its international division to focus on the United States. That move created Philip Morris International.

Altria has not sold cigarettes or most other products outside the US since, leaving it more exposed than rivals to several key challenges in that market.

Altria has a market value of $126.89 billion, while Japan Tobacco, which sells brands including Camel and Benson & Hedges in more than 130 markets, is valued at roughly $69.45 billion.

A deal for Imperial Brands would rank among the largest recent acquisitions of a British company by an overseas buyer. London-listed firms have become attractive acquisition targets in recent years due to depressed valuations compared to their rivals listed on other European or US exchanges.

Imperial Brands trades at just 8.3 times forward earnings compared with 12.6 times for Altria and 17.7 times for Japan Tobacco, LSEG data showed.

The mega-deal would add to this year's global M&A haul, which has been expected by bankers to rival the record-breaking 2021 total even after a pullback in dealmaking in the wake of rising rates.

SEARCHING FOR GROWTH

Japan Tobacco, Altria and Imperial Brands have all lagged behind rivals such as PMI and British American Tobacco in expanding beyond traditional tobacco, with past efforts yielding mixed results.

"Imperial and to a lesser extent (Japan Tobacco) and Altria are in a tough strategic spot, without the financial firepower to properly compete with (PMI and BAT) as the nicotine industry transitions from legacy cigarettes," Callum Elliott, analyst at Bernstein, said in a note.

Last week, Imperial Brands, which makes Winston cigarettes, announced plans to cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce.

Altria and Japan Tobacco already have ties, having launched a joint venture in 2022 to grow newer product lines.

Japan Tobacco has also been expanding its US tobacco business, particularly in cheaper labels that have been winning market share - a trend that has benefited Imperial's brands.

Under UK takeover rules, Altria has until December 24 to make a firm offer or walk away.

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