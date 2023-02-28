Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Marshals Service suffers security breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Marshals Service suffers security breach

US Marshals Service suffers security breach

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed models of people working on computers and padlock are seen in front of a displayed CYBER SECURITY words and binary code in this picture illustration taken, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

28 Feb 2023 10:31AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 11:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) suffered a ransomware security breach this month that compromised sensitive law enforcement information, a spokesman said on Monday.

The Marshals Service notified the U.S. Department of Justice to the breach, and agents there began a forensic investigation, Drew Wade, chief of the Marshals Service public affairs office, told Reuters in an email.

"The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees," Wade said.

The incident took place on Feb. 17, when the service "discovered a ransomware and data exfiltration event affecting a stand-alone USMS system", after which the system was disconnected from the network, Wade said.

The USMS is a federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.