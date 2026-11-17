WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department and Justice Department released information on Monday (Nov 16) about Washington's investigation into Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed, Nvidia's Asia-Pacific partner, which the departments said began two years ago.

Megaspeed has come under scrutiny after reports that Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former top executive at Megaspeed who some US authorities suspect had ties to Chinese espionage efforts.

Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov 12 and Reuters has not been able to contact Alice Huang for comment.

"After identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of potential sensitive semiconductor diversion, the Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations," the two agencies said in a joint statement.

In May 2025, Department of Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed and in June 2025 Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its "no sell" list, the joint statement said. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

US agents, in conjunction with Singaporean law enforcement officials, conducted an "on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed" in June 2025 and interviewed Alice Huang, who was then CEO, the Commerce and Justice Departments said.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs for more information.

Following the enforcement action, the Justice Department took the lead role in a criminal investigation into Megaspeed, the statement added.

The statement said that while US agencies typically did not comment on ongoing investigations, on this occasion the details provided were in the public interest.