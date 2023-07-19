Logo
Business

US moves to restrict trade threatens chip industry: China industry association
Business

FILE PHOTO: Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/

19 Jul 2023 02:51PM
BEIJING : The U.S. government's moves to restrict trade threatens globalisation in the semiconductor sector and consumer interests, the China Semiconductor Industry Association said on Wednesday.

"Any damage to the current global supply chain, which developed over the past decades alongside the process of globalisation, could create inevitable and irreparable harm to the global economy," the association said in a statement.

China's semiconductor industry welcomes open cooperation and will continue to innovate, the statement said.

The industry association's statement came after U.S. chip company executives met with top Biden administration officials on Monday to discuss China policy.

Source: Reuters

