Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Navy awards Amazon Web Services contract worth over $700 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Navy awards Amazon Web Services contract worth over $700 million

US Navy awards Amazon Web Services contract worth over $700 million

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk through an expo hall at AWS re:Invent 2022, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2022. Noah Berger/AWS/Handout via REUTERS

20 Dec 2022 07:15AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 07:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United States Navy on Monday awarded Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 million.

The deal will provide the Navy with access to Amazon Web Services' (AWS) commercial cloud environment, Professional Services and its training and certification courses.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon awarded cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion to Alphabet Inc's Google, AWS, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp as part of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

The Pentagon said work will be performed for a maximum of five years from December this year through 2028.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.