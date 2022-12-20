US Navy awards Amazon Web Services contract worth over $700 million

The United States Navy on Monday awarded Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 million.

The deal will provide the Navy with access to Amazon Web Services' (AWS) commercial cloud environment, Professional Services and its training and certification courses.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon awarded cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion to Alphabet Inc's Google, AWS, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp as part of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

The Pentagon said work will be performed for a maximum of five years from December this year through 2028.