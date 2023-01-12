Logo
Business

US NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles
FILE PHOTO: A model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is parked in front of the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

12 Jan 2023 06:14AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 06:14AM)
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday raised concerns about the increased risk of severe injury and death from heavier electric vehicles on U.S. roads.

She cited a General Motors GMC Hummer EV that weighs over 9,000 pounds, up from about 6,000 pounds for the gasoline version, and the Ford F-150 Lightning EV, which is between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds heavier than the non-electric version.

The heavier weight "has a significant impact on safety for all road users," she said Wednesday in a speech. "We have to be careful that we aren’t also creating unintended consequences: more death on our roads.”​

Source: Reuters

