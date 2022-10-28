Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023

28 Oct 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 12:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will launch a division on financial technology early next year, the banking regulator said Thursday.

The new office will build on the agency's preexisting Office of Innovation, which was established in 2016, and will be led by a chief financial technology officer.

“The establishment of this office will enable us to be more agile and to promote responsible innovation, consistent with our mission," said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.