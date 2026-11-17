Nov 17 : The top US homeland security official said Tuesday a series of technology outages are not tied to cyberattacks but rather aging systems that are in need of upgrades.

Disruptions at United Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase have raised alarm.

"Some of the technology that they're pushing out there, they're pushing new technology on top of really old computer systems, and it just seems to overwhelm the system," Markwayne Mullin told CNBC. "But it has nothing to do with cyber attacks, and I believe we're going to see more of this as new technology rolls out."