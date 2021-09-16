Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting

US officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a high speed internet event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 3, 2021.REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

16 Sep 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 07:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House economic adviser Brian Deese will host a semiconductor supply chain meeting convening at the White House on Sept. 23, the Commerce Department said.

The department said in a statement that officials would discuss the ongoing global chip shortage and the impact the Delta variant has had on global semiconductor supply chains.

Invitees will include producers, consumers and industry groups.

(Reporting By Eric Beech and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us