US to release 50 million barrels of oil from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffs call for more crude

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday (Nov 23) it would release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in a coordinated move with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to cool prices after OPEC+ producers rebuffed calls for more crude.

The White House issued the statement after a source in the US administration said Washington had been hashing out a plan with major Asian energy consumers to drive down prices from near three-year highs. Britain had not previously been mentioned.

US President Joe Biden, facing low approval ratings amid rising inflation ahead of next year's congressional elections, has repeatedly called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to pump more oil.

But the group has rebuffed the requests, as members have already been struggling to meet its existing targets for production increases and amid fears that a resurgence of coronavirus cases could once again drive down demand.

The release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be in the form of a loan sale to companies, which must return the crude at a later date. It was the first time the United States had coordinated a release with some of the world's largest oil consumers, US officials said.