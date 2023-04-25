Logo
US okays spectrum use for vehicle crash prevention technology
US okays spectrum use for vehicle crash prevention technology

US okays spectrum use for vehicle crash prevention technology

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter stands by the site of a car accident on highway 101 south of San Francisco as rainstorms approach northern California, U.S., January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

25 Apr 2023 05:14AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 05:14AM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday approved a request by some automakers, universities and others to use spectrum to deploy connected vehicle technology aimed at preventing crashes.

The 5.9 GHz spectrum block was reserved in 1999 for automakers to develop technology to allow vehicles to communicate with each other to avoid crashes but has so far gone largely unused.

The FCC on Monday approved a waiver request filed in late 2021 by Volkswagen AG's Audi, Ford Motor, Jaguar Land Rover, Utah and Virginia's transportation departments, Harman International, Panasonic Corp and others to enable deployment of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology.

Source: Reuters

