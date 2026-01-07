Jan 7 : ‌U.S. online holiday spending growth slowed in the 2025 season, Adobe Analytics data showed on Wednesday, even as shoppers set a record on the back of steep discounts and wider use of buy-now-pay-later plans.

Online spending from November 1 through December 31 rose 6.8 per cent to $257.8 billion, Adobe said. That compared ‌to an 8.7 per cent rise in online spending during ‌the same period last year.

Adobe said spending beat its prior forecast of $253.4 billion in online sales for the season.

Inflation and the economic fallout from President Trump's trade policies have made budget-conscious shoppers more cautious about discretionary purchases, pressuring holiday sales growth.

Cyber Week powered ‍much of the growth, with higher-income consumers continuing to spend, while bargains and flexible payment options drew budget-conscious shoppers online.

"Competitive discounts and flexible payment options like Buy Now Pay Later also contributed to driving record ​spend," said Vivek Pandya, ‌lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.

BNPL accounted for $20 billion in online spend during the season, up 9.8 per cent from the ​prior holiday period, Adobe said.

Discount-driven demand lifted purchases of higher-ticket items including electronics, ⁠sporting goods and appliances, Adobe ‌said. The company bases its estimates on direct online transactions ​and analyzes more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail websites.

Smartphones accounted for 56.4 per cent of online shopping transactions, up ‍from 54.5 per cent a year earlier, Adobe said.

Retail sites also saw a ⁠693.4 per cent jump in traffic tied to AI-powered shopping assistants and chatbots, Adobe said, ​after a 1,300 per cent increase ‌in the prior year.