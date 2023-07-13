Logo
US online sales in Amazon's Prime Day rise to $12.7 billion - report
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

13 Jul 2023 09:43PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 09:44PM)
U.S. online sales during Amazon.com's Prime Day shopping event rose 6.1 per cent to $12.7 billion from last year, as inflation-hit Americans hunted for more bargains and discounts on the e-commerce platform, Adobe Analytics data on Thursday showed.

Shoppers spent $6.3 billion on the second day of the shopping extravaganza. Deep discounts on products such as toys and appliances drew in customers who have otherwise cut their non-essential purchases due to rising rentals, mortgage rates and food prices.

Adobe data had on Wednesday showed that U.S. online sales during the first day of Prime Day jumped nearly 6 per cent to $6.4 billion from a year ago.

Source: Reuters

