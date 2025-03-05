Musk fails in bid to block OpenAI becoming for-profit business

SAN FRANCISCO: A United States judge on Tuesday (Mar 4) denied Elon Musk's request to prevent OpenAI from becoming a for-profit business in a loss for the Tesla tycoon amid his feud with Sam Altman.

US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Musk and his xAI startup failed to prove an injunction against OpenAI was necessary as the case heads to trial.

Musk sued in the California federal court to stop OpenAI from transitioning from a nonprofit to a for-profit business, arguing the startup violated antitrust law and betrayed his trust in their mission as a co-founder of OpenAI.

The judge wrote that, while Musk did not prove the need for an injunction, she is prepared to expedite a trial on that claim later this year.

The ruling leaves OpenAI free to continue its transition from nonprofit to for-profit enterprise.

Musk's injunction bid argued that OpenAI's co-founders, including chief executive Altman, "took advantage of Musk's altruism in order to lure him into funding the venture", according to court documents.

The CEO of Tesla contended in filings that it was clear his backing of OpenAI was contingent on it remaining a nonprofit, offering a few email exchanges to support the claim.

"Whether Musk's emails and social media posts constitute a writing sufficient to constitute an actual contract or charitable trust between the parties is debatable," the judge said in her ruling.