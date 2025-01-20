US opens probe into about 295,000 Honda vehicles over inadvertent automatic emergency braking

:The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it has opened a probe into about 295,125 American Honda vehicles over reports of their automatic emergency braking systems triggering inadvertently, which increases the risk of a collision due to the rapid deceleration.

The investigation includes some Passport and Insight vehicles from model years 2019-2022.

Honda said it is aware of a total of 412 reports that may relate to the alleged defect and that some customers may have possibly had an inadequate understanding of the braking system and its limitations.

Last month, the NHTSA said Honda was recalling about 205,760 of its SUVs in the United States over a fuel leak issue, which included some Passport vehicles from model years 2023 to 2025.