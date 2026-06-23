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US opens probe into fatal Tesla crash into Texas home
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US opens probe into fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe into fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

Tesla logo is seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Jun 2026 04:01AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 04:12AM)
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WASHINGTON, June 22 : A U.S. agency on Monday said it is opening a new special crash investigation into the June 19 fatal crash of a Tesla Model 3 that struck a Katy, Texas, home allegedly using an advanced driver assistance system that fatally injured a 76-year-old woman.

Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used with 20 crash deaths reported.

Source: Reuters
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