US opens probe into more than 1 million Honda vehicles over auto stop-start failures

Nov 16 : The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had opened an engineering analysis into 1,033,632 Honda vehicles in the country over concerns that their engines failed to restart after being shut off by the vehicles' automatic stop-start system.

The agency said it has received 701 complaints about the auto stop-start feature in the 2024-2026 model year Honda Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline and Pilot, as well as the Acura MDX.

The auto stop-start system is designed to save fuel. It turns off the engine when the vehicle comes to a complete stop and is supposed to restart it when the driver takes their foot off the brake.

However, drivers have complained that their engines did not restart after being shut off by the system.

NHTSA is already looking into similar stop-start problems in some Honda vehicles under a separate investigation. That probe covers all the vehicles in the new review except the 2026 models.

The regulator said that while both groups of vehicles show similar failures, the vehicles in the new investigation appear to have different root causes and respond differently to repairs.

The new probe comes a week after Honda recalled 635,808 vehicles in the US over a software glitch that could switch off power steering assist, making them harder to steer.