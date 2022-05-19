Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US orders federal agencies to update or remove certain VMWare products from networks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US orders federal agencies to update or remove certain VMWare products from networks

US orders federal agencies to update or remove certain VMWare products from networks

FILE PHOTO: 3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the VMware cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

19 May 2022 03:05AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 03:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The US cybersecurity watchdog agency on Wednesday (May 18) ordered federal officials to update or remove a slew of products made by digital services company VMWare, saying hackers were actively using vulnerable versions of the products to break into targeted organisations.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in an advisory that hackers had managed to reverse engineer recent updates made to VMWare products and were using the knowledge to target old versions and hack into unpatched devices.

The affected products include VMware Workspace ONE Access, which is meant to provide one-stop access to various digital services, and VMware vRealize Automation, which helps manage and automate complex IT processes.

CISA said that any unpatched VMWare devices still accessible from the internet should be assumed to be compromised.

VMWare, which spun off from Dell Technologies last year, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement that the vulnerabilities in old versions of the VMWare products posed "an unacceptable risk to federal network security".

"We also strongly urge every organisation - large and small - to follow the federal government’s lead and take similar steps to safeguard their networks," she said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us