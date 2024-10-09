Logo
Business

US outlines potential remedies in Google search case
US outlines potential remedies in Google search case

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk next to a Google logo during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 10:01AM
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday it was considering asking a judge to force Alphabet's Google to end exclusive agreements that the court earlier ruled helped give the Big Tech firm a monopoly in online search.

The Justice Department's broad proposals are the next step in a landmark case that has the potential to reshape how Americans find information on the Internet after a judge found Google, which processes 90 per cent of U.S. internet searches, had built an illegal monopoly.

Prosecutors are expected to file a more detailed proposal with the court by Nov. 20.

Source: Reuters

