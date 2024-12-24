US panel could not reach consensus on US-Japan steel deal: Nippon

NEW YORK: A United States government panel failed to reach a consensus on whether US Steel's acquisition by Nippon Steel threatens Washington's national security, shifting the decision to the White House, the Japanese company said late on Monday (Dec 23).

The deadlock by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) means the controversial US$14.9 billion transaction will now be referred to President Joe Biden, who is legally required to act within a 15-day deadline.

"Nippon Steel has been informed by CFIUS that the Committee has referred this matter to President Biden after failing to reach a consensus on our transaction with US Steel," Nippon said.

Biden has criticised the deal for months, joining a loud consensus of US power players who have slammed the transaction, including President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming vice president, JD Vance.