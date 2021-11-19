Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US pharmacy chain CVS to close about 10% of stores
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US pharmacy chain CVS to close about 10% of stores

US pharmacy chain CVS to close about 10% of stores

CVS will shutter 900 stores in the United States over three years, but is nonetheless expected to remain the largest pharmacy chain in the country (Photo: AFP/File/Patrick T. FALLON)

19 Nov 2021 01:32AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: US pharmacy and cosmetics chain CVS announced on Thursday (Nov 18) it will close 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10 per cent of its locations.

The chain will begin shuttering stores in the spring of 2022 and continue at a rate of about 300 closures each year, as it shifts its focus to locations aimed at primary care, prescription drugs and health and wellness services, the company said in a statement.

"Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," the company's CEO Karen Lynch said.

"We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence."

The company said it is looking to reduce store density after evaluating changes in population and consumer needs. Even after the closures, CVS has more than 9,900 stores in the United States and is expected to remain the nation's largest drugstore chain ahead of Walgreens.

Analyst Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said the decision makes sense considering "CVS has neglected stores for far too long and has pushed some of them into the downward spiral of irrelevance."

"Even after the closures, CVS will have thousands of locations. Their future relies on proper investments being made in both retail and health care services," he wrote in an analysis.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us